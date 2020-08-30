Derwin James “likely to miss significant time” with meniscus injury

USA TODAY Sports

Derwin James began last season on injured reserve with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his foot. He returned in Week 13 and started the final five games of the season.

A different injury will start his 2020 season in similar fashion.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports James is “likely to miss significant time” with a meniscus injury to his right knee. He was injured during Sunday’s practice.

James will undergo further medical evaluation, but according to Rapoport, James faces either a meniscus trim, which would sideline him four weeks or so, or a full repair, which would keep him out several months.

As a sophomore at Florida State in 2016, James played only two games while dealing with a torn meniscus and cartilage damage in his knee.

Earl Thomas remains a free agent if the Chargers want to look outside the organization for help. Thomas played in the same system as the Seahawks under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.