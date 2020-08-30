Eagles want Lincoln Financial Field to be a polling place

Getty Images

Pennsylvania may be the most important state in this year’s presidential election, and the Eagles want to do everything they can to encourage Pennsylvanians to vote.

Toward that end, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said today that he wants Lincoln Financial Field to be a polling place. With concerns about crowded polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic, stadiums make for good alternatives because they’re built for large crowds and big enough for voters and poll workers to spread out.

“Any help we can be to maximize people’s ease of voting,” Lurie said. “The Eagles will be 1,000 percent supportive of that effort.”

After NBA players refused to play last week in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, owners agreed to use NBA arenas as polling places. Now the NFL is joining that effort as well.