Jaguars emerge from Yannick Ngakoue impasse with extra picks, cash, cap space

Getty Images

On the surface, it’s not a good look for the Jaguars that defensive end Yannick Ngakoue took a lot less than the $17.788 million he was due to make this year in oder to get out of town. At a deeper level, the Jaguars have emerged from the Ngakoue impasse with plenty of stuff for a guy who didn’t want to play there anymore.

For starters, they’re getting a 2021 second-round pick, along with (reportedly) a fifth-round pick in 2022 that could become a third-round pick. And they’re avoiding $17.788 million in 2020 cash commitments, while also picking up that same amount in cap space.

With the ability to automatically carry that cap space over to 2021, the Jaguars will be able to go shopping next year at a time when other teams may be shedding cap space by cutting players in order to get on the right side of a salary cap that could be as low as $175 million.

It’s a huge win for the Jaguars, who as of last year reportedly were poised to pay Ngakoue $19 million per year on a short-term extension. If, obviously, the player didn’t want to be there, then the Jaguars did what they had to do. But instead of dropping their demand for a second-round draft pick or paying Ngakoue part of the salary, they got what they wanted, they aren’t paying any of it, and they now have nearly $18 million in extra money to spend, this year or next.