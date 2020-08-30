Jaguars, Vikings agree to Yannick Ngakoue trade

Getty Images

Yannick Ngakoue is on the move.

Ngakoue, the defensive end who has insisted he will no longer play for the Jaguars, is apparently getting his wish, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars and Vikings have agreed to a trade.

The deal will see the Vikings send a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 pick that could either be in the third round (if the Vikings win the Super Bowl and Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl), the fourth round (if Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl and the Vikings don’t win the Super Bowl) or the fifth round (if Ngakoue doesn’t make the Pro Bowl) to the Jaguars.

Ngakoue has to sign his franchise tag for the deal to become official, and the Vikings need to restructure some of their other contracts to fit Ngakoue’s $17.788 million salary under the cap. But it’s expected that will get done soon, and Ngakoue will play for the Vikings in 2020.