Jalen Reagor leaves practice with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Eagles were counting on first-round choice Jalen Reagor playing a significant role from the get-go. They still do, but the receiver first will have to get back on the field.

During Sunday’s practice, Reagor got up holding his left arm after making a tackle on a Jalen Hurts‘ interception.

He left for the locker room with trainers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Reagor is undergoing an MRI on his injured shoulder.

“Team doesn’t believe it is serious, but doesn’t know for sure, thus the MRI,” Schefter adds.

In three seasons at TCU, Reagor made 148 catches for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns.