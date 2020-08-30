Jordan Reed mulled retirement before deciding to sign with 49ers

Getty Images

Jordan Reed has seen the past three seasons end on injured reserve. He did not play at all in 2019 after a seventh documented concussion last August.

The tight end considered never playing again.

“I definitely thought about hanging it up after last season,” Reed said Sunday, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “But it was when I watched the Super Bowl is what really ignited me again. I want to play in those big games. God blessed me to be here and be a part of this great team. He gave me the opportunity to be in (this) situation. That’s what is driving me. I love the game of football. I still have the drive to keep playing.”

Reed, 30, signed with the 49ers on Aug. 9, almost a full year after his last concussion. He wasn’t cleared from concussion protocol until Feb. 19.

He missed at least 25 games with concussions during his first seven seasons in Washington, according to Branch.

Reed did not discuss specifics about the months between his last concussion and his decision to keep playing.

“Before I made my decision (to play), I saw some professionals,” Reed said. “And I did my rehab. All the tests were clear. I’m healthy, and I‘m good to go.”

The 49ers have eased Reed back into action. He made his training camp debut Tuesday during the team’s ninth practice and has taken limited snaps in team drills.