Kalen Ballage fails Jets physical, negating trade

Getty Images

The Dolphins may not get anything for Kalen Ballage after all.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the running back failed his physical with the Jets Sunday because of a hamstring injury, negating the trade the division rivals made last week.

The Dolphins were going to cut Ballage before the Jets agreed to give them a late-round conditional pick for him, to reunite the former fourth-rounder with former coach Adam Gase.

It looked like a bit of an overstock situation for the Jets anway, but they suddenly need a body. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, rookie running back La’Mical Perine went down with an ankle injury today, and was carted off the field.

If the Dolphins end up cutting Ballage, the Jets could always circle back and sign him when he’s well enough to pass a physical, and Perine’s injury could have a direct impact on that.