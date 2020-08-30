LSU star Ja’Marr Chase will skip 2020, enter draft

Getty Images

One of the best players in college football has decided he won’t play again until he’s a professional.

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is viewed as a potential Top 5 pick, will not play college football anymore and will focus on getting ready for the 2021 NFL draft, according to CBS Sports.

According to the report, Chase isn’t concerned about COVID-19 as much as he simply thinks it’s time to put all his attention toward preparing for and playing in the NFL.

As a true sophomore last season, Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns and was widely regarded as the best receiver in college football. He would have been a high first-round pick this year if not for the NFL rule requiring players to be three years out of high school before they can enter the draft.

Although LSU is still planning to go forward with its season, and so are LSU’s SEC opponents, top players are increasingly concluding that it doesn’t make sense for them to risk injuries when they’re not getting paid. It won’t be at all surprising if other top SEC players join Chase in deciding to sit out 2020.