Myles Garrett missed Sunday’s practice with wrist injury

Myles Garrett missed the first five days of practice with a tweaked hamstring. The Browns defensive end sat out Sunday’s practice with a wrist injury, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski allayed concerns afterward.

“It was just an abundance of caution with a wrist thing, but he should be fine,” Stefanski said.

The Browns need their best defensive player after losing him to a suspension for the final six games last season. He had 10 sacks in 10 games last season after making 13.5 in 16 games in 2018.

Case Keenum’s Orange team beat Baker Mayfield’s Brown team 14-10, per Cabot. Keenum and the second-team offense worked against the second-team defense, and Mayfield and the first team offense worked against the second-team defense.