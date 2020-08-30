Players may display names of victims of systemic racism on their helmet padding

Getty Images

It had been suggested that NFL players will be permitted in 2020 to wear helmet decals with the names of victims of police violence and/or systemic racism. In reality, the names will have more conspicuous placement.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, players may display the names of victims of police violence and/or systemic racism on the padding along the bottom of the backs of their helmets.

It’s a fairly thick white strip, where multiple organizations currently print the names of their teams. The names of specific persons will be easy to see when TV cameras capture close-up images of players on the field.

The names will come from an approved list, with names like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery among the possibilities.

It’s a full-season endeavor, and an important tangible effort by the NFL to allow the uniform to carry clear messages of social justice.