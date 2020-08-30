Report: Jalen Reagor out a few weeks with labrum tear

Getty Images

Jalen Reagor will have to wait a bit before playing in his first NFL game.

He injured his shoulder in Sunday’s practice, and Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Eagles receiver will miss at least the opener after an MRI revealed a small tear in Reagor’s labrum.

Reagor will not require surgery, Davison adds.

The Eagles open against Washington on Sept. 13, and Reagor also possibly will miss the Week Two game against the Rams.

The Eagles drafted Reagor with the 21st overall choice, expecting him to play a big role from Day One.

He caught 148 passes for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three-year TCU career. Reagor also rushed for 324 yards and two TDs in his career.