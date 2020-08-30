Report: Mack Wilson doesn’t need surgery, could return in 4-6 weeks

Getty Images

The last time we heard anything about Mack Wilson‘s knee injury, the Browns linebacker was seeking a second opinion with noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews.

Wilson has gotten a prognosis on his hyperextended knee.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Wilson will not need surgery. Wilson faces a 4-6-week timetable on his return, depending on how the knee responds to rehab, per Fowler.

Wilson hurt his knee in an Aug. 18 practice.

Wilson started 14 games last season and played 89 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He had 82 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.