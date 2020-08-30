Seahawks are expected to sign Lance Lenoir

Getty Images

The Seahawks are expected to sign free agent receiver Lance Lenoir, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Lenoir, 25, was one of several players to work out for the Seahawks on Thursday.

The Cowboys cut Lenoir in April even before selecting CeeDee Lamb in the first round.

Lenoir signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in 2017 and played five special teams snaps in his only game of the year. He played seven regular-season games and one playoff game the next year but played only eight snaps on offense.

He has seen eight career snaps on offense and 111 on special teams.

The Cowboys placed Lenoir on injured reserve last August after he hurt his knee in training camp.