Seahawks place Branden Jackson on injured reserve, ending his season

Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson will not play this season after being knocked unconscious last week. The team placed Jackson on injured reserve Sunday.

Seattle signed defensive end Pita Taumoepenu in a corresponding move.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll explained that doctors recommended Jackson not play this season after discovering a spinal condition with “possibly dangerous” long-term effects. It is unknown what that means for Jackson’s career after this season.

Carroll said Jackson’s situation is similar, if not quite the same, as Kam Chancellor’s and Cliff Avril’s, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. Avril and Chancellor did not play again.

Jackson was knocked unconscious after banging helmets with offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi in an Aug. 22 scrimmage. The mock game ended after Jackson was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Jackson, 27, played 36 games with four starts for Seattle the past three seasons. He spent 2016 with the Raiders.