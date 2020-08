Getty Images

The Seahawks cut linebacker Pita Taumoepenu on May 5. They now are re-signing him, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Taumoepenu, 26, spent time on the team’s practice squad last season.

Taumoepenu entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the 49ers in 2017. He played six games for San Francisco in his first two seasons, making three tackles.

That remains his only NFL action. He played 21 defensive snaps and 69 on special teams.

Taumoepenu also has spent time with the Cardinals.