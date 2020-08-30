Steelers sign WR DeAndre Thompkins

Getty Images

The Steelers signed former Penn State and XFL wide receiver Saeed Blacknall last week and they added another player with that background to the roster on Sunday.

DeAndre Thompkins is the new member of their receiving corps. Cornerback Alexander Myles was cut in a corresponding move.

Thompkins was signed by the Eagles after going undrafted in 2019. He failed to make the team and played for the DC Defenders during the XFL season. He had seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in that league.

Thompkins and Blacknall are trying for spots in a group that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Ryan Switzer, Deon Cain and second-round pick Chase Claypool.