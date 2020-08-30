Vikings filled their desire for another pass rusher

Getty Images

Danielle Hunter led the Vikings with 14.5 sacks last season, but Everson Griffen was second with eight. Griffen now is in Dallas.

Hunter has not practiced since Aug. 14.

The Vikings hope to get Hunter back and ready for the Sept. 13 opener against Green Bay.

“Well, it’s more conditioning than anything,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “It won’t take him long to get ready to play football. Even if we just put him in on third downs or pass-rush situations, he’s been in great shape. He looks great. I don’t think it’ll take long. We’re being cautious with him, which, rightfully so.”

The Vikings feel better today than they did yesterday about their defensive line after trading with the Jaguars for disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. With the trade not yet official, Zimmer was cautious in his comments about Ngakoue.

“We’ve been looking for another pass rusher for quite a while,” Zimmer said. “I think that’s important when you have a young secondary as well. If (the trade) goes through, then I think that adds to what we can do.”

Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks in four seasons with the Jaguars, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

“We’re all excited as an organization to have that addition,” Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones said. “We’re looking forward to (Ngakoue) joining us, and so I know the guys in the back end, we’re all excited. So, it’ll be fun. Any time you have a chance to affect the passing game, it’ll be clean.”