Zach Cunningham agrees to extension with Texans

There was word earlier this month that the Texans were looking to extend the contracts of quarterback Deshaun Watson and linebacker Zach Cunningham before the start of the regular season.

They are halfway there. NFL Media had the first report that Cunningham agreed to an extension with the team. They reported that Cunningham’s deal is worth an average $14.5 million a year in new money. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that it is a four-year pact for Cunningham.

Cunningham was a 2017 second-round pick in Houston. He has 339 tackles, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two sacks and an interception in 46 career games.

Watson is under contract through 2021 after the Texans exercised their fifth-year option on his deal. Whether he plays that out or not may be decided in the next couple of weeks.