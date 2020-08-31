49ers latest team to have fan cutouts in stands

Getty Images

The 49ers will begin the season without fans in the stands at Levi’s Stadium. Living, breathing fans that is.

The 49ers announced Monday they are following several other NFL teams and many in Major League Baseball in launching a Fan Cutout program for fans.

Fans can purchase a cutout of themselves that will take a seat behind one of the Levi’s Stadium end zones. The cutouts cost $149, but all proceeds will go to the 49ers Foundation and its direct programs 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP.

Season ticket holders received priority access Friday and the general public can purchase cutouts beginning today at 49ers-fan-cutouts.aaaflag.com.

“There’s no substitute for having the Faithful at Levi’s Stadium to give our team an incredible homefield advantage, but we’re happy to offer our fans this unique opportunity to support the team as well as the 49ers Foundation’s efforts in our community,” 49ers Chief Marketing Officer Alex Chang said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing all the creative ways the Faithful express their fandom through the cutouts.”