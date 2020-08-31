49ers put Fred Warner on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

49ers linebacker Fred Warner didn’t practice on Sunday and it may be some time before he’s back on the field.

The 49ers announced on Monday that Warner has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Players on that list have either tested positive or had close contact with someone infected and their path back to the active roster requires multiple negative tests.

Warner has started every game for the 49ers over the last two seasons. He had 118 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception last season.

Warner is the only 49ers player on the list. Saints running back Dwayne Washington, Panthers defensive back Derrek Thomas and Falcons defensive end Steven Means are the other three NFL players currently on the reserve list.