Alex Redmond passes physical

Bengals guard Alex Redmond passed his physical, according to the NFL’s official transactions Monday.

Redmond, who dealt with a biceps injury last season, began training camp on the non-football injury list.

Redmond signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He started 15 games at right guard during the 2018 season.

Remond missed the first four games of last season while serving a suspension for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy. He returned to make two starts in three appearances before going on injured reserve.