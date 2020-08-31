Alvin Kamara has missed three days over contract

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara said earlier in August he wasn’t worried about his next contract.

That appears to have changed.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Saints running back has had unexcused absences the last three days, because of his contract.

Kamara’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, set to make $2.133 million this year.

While injuries affected him last year, he should still be in line for a solid payday, even if the Christian McCaffrey deal with the Panthers (four years, $64 million) skewed the scale.