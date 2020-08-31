Anthony Lynn says Chargers aren’t looking at Earl Thomas

Getty Images

Safety Derwin James is set to miss time after hurting his knee in practice over the weekend, but it doesn’t sound like the Chargers are looking outside the organization to help fill in for him.

That was on some minds because Earl Thomas is a free agent and Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley used to coach him with the Seahawks. On Monday, though, head coach Anthony Lynn’s response to a question about whether they’ll look at Thomas suggested they’ll stick with what’s already on hand.

“Since you guys are constantly telling me how stacked my secondary is, why the hell would I be looking anywhere else?” Lynn said.

Rayshawn Jenkins, Desmond Kind, Nasir Adderley and sixth-round pick Alohi Gilman are the other safeties for the Chargers.