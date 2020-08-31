Avery Williamson takes a pay cut with Jets

Getty Images

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson will be making less money than originally expected this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Williamson has agreed to a pay cut. He was set to make a base salary of $6 million this season, but will now make $3.5 million with $1 million in guaranteed money.

Williamson can make another $1.5 million in incentives. The move clears $3.75 million in cap space for the Jets.

Williamson is in the final year of the three-year contract he signed in 2018. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL and is set to play a prominent role this season with C.J. Mosley opting out of playing earlier this summer.