Bill Belichick: No one works harder than Cam Newton

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has wowed Bill Belichick with his work ethic in their first training camp together.

Belichick said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Newton is as hard a worker as he’s had as the coach of the Patriots.

“I can see why he had the kind of success he had at Auburn and Carolina,” Belichick said. “Talking to people who were with him there, the things they said about him at Auburn and at Carolina from a decade ago or 2-3 years ago or even last year, it’s all the same, and it showed up here: He’s an extremely hard worker. Nobody works harder than Cam does. He’s here early, he stays late and he works very hard. Some players like to work on things they’re good at, like if you’re strong on the bench press you just throw more weight on the bench. But Cam works on things he’s not at good at and tries to improve on a daily basis and that’s something I really respect about him. That’s not easy for players or really any of us to do. We’ll get something we’re not really good at or it’s not our strength and you spend extra time on it, when our natural tendency is to do things we’re good at. So he works extremely hard in all areas.”

That’s a rave review from Belichick, who sounds optimistic that Newton can have a career resurgence in New England.