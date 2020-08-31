Bill Belichick on naming a QB: When we’re ready to do it, we’ll do it

Getty Images

Plenty of reporters around the Patriots have pointed to signs that suggest Cam Newton looks like the team’s starting quarterback to open the 2020 season, but the team hasn’t made any move to formally end their quarterback competition at this point.

That didn’t change during head coach Bill Belichick’s press conference on Monday. Belichick was asked how close the team was to naming a starter from the group of Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer and he didn’t offer much about how imminent that decision will be.

“When we’re ready to do it, we’ll do it,” Belichick said.

The Bears said over the weekend that they won’t be naming a starter before facing the Lions in Week One. It’s unclear if the Patriots will go that route ahead of their game against the Dolphins or if they’ll put an end to the suspense at some point in the next two weeks.