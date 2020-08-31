Bruce Arians: Tom Brady is “falling in love” with Tampa Bay’s virtual reality training system

Posted by Mike Florio on August 31, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

Not much gets said these days about virtual reality training for quarterbacks, in large part because the teams that have adopted it would prefer that the teams that haven’t continue to not do so. That attitude went out the window on Monday, when Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians pulled the curtain back on the extent to which his new quarterback has taken to the STRIVR system that Arians has used for several years now.

“We’ve used it since [the] Arizona days,” Arians told reporters. “Carson [Palmer] absolutely loved it. All our backup quarterbacks get really live reps — it’s our actual practice that goes on, on the tape. Tom [Brady] has embraced it. We were already scheduled to use it and would have used it anyway because Blaine [Gabbert] and [Ryan Griffin] liked it from last year. It’s good reps for them, but Tom is falling in love with it, too.”

And it’s not just a periodic enhancement to the team’s preparations; it’s a key tool in the overall effort to get quarterbacks ready to play.

“We use it every single day,” Arians said. “Every blitz period, every seven-on-seven, everything’s filmed. You can go back and watch it again in two different ways: On tape and virtual.”

Whether and to what extent Brady needs it is unclear, given that he already has seen everything he could ever see. But if virtual reality training adds anything at all to his ability to process information and to react accordingly, it could make him even more effective.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Bruce Arians: Tom Brady is “falling in love” with Tampa Bay’s virtual reality training system

  1. Tom Brady’s first scrimmage 13-18 170 yards. 3 of those incompletions being throwaways. The takeaway from those stats is not much of a takeaway – it’s a scrimmage, I get it. But, I can promise you as someone that lives in Tampa – the previous quarterback was the absolute epitome of up and down. A good throw, and then a parade of interceptions or wild throws. Brady throwing to Mike Evans and Gronk etc etc, you guys are in for a very rude awakening if you think this team is going 7-9. Be prepared for non stop Bucs coverage in your face all year

  2. Rude awakening is right! 43 year old QB the Pats no longer wanted going to a new team, system, coaches, players and no pre-season games to work together……yeah, what could possibly go wrong!

  3. As a Cowboys fan, I have also been a Tampa Bay fan ever since Tampa Bay beat Philly in the 2002 NFC championship game. I hope TB12 kicks the snot out of everyone (including the Cowboys). Can’t wait to see the Bucs!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.