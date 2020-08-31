Bruce Arians: We’ll wait and see on Leonard Fournette

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday that they got no trade offers for running back Leonard Fournette before deciding to waive him on Monday, but that doesn’t mean teams won’t have interest in his services without the need to offer compensation in return.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t take his team out of the running for Fournette during a Monday videoconference with reporters.

“We’ll wait and see. He’s been a good player. We have to see where he fits,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

The Bucs currently have Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy and Dare Ogunbowale at the top of their running back depth chart and they picked a pair of running backs — third-rounder Ke'Shawn Vaughn and seventh-rounder Raymond Calais — in April. That wouldn’t seem to leave much room for Fournette unless he’s going to start playing a special teams role he never did in Jacksonville.