Cam Newton had an excused absence from Monday’s practice

The first question at Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s videoconference with reporters on Monday was about when the team would name a starting quarterback and Belichick said it would happen when the team was “ready to do it.”

No other questions about the team’s quarterbacks were asked during the media session and Belichick didn’t discuss Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer on his own, which means it came as a surprise to learn that Newton wasn’t on the practice field a short time later.

According to multiple reports, Newton’s absence from practice was an excused one. No other details about the reason have been reported.

Signs have pointed toward Newton claiming the starting job in recent weeks. A quick return to practice would leave little reason to think Monday’s absence affects things on that front.