The Cardinals continue to chip away at this week’s roster cuts.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals released cornerback Jalen Davis.

Davis spent some time with the Dolphins in 2018 and the Cardinals last year, with practice squad stints leading to late-season call-ups.

The move gets the Cardinals down the 74 on the roster, leaving 21 moves to be made by Saturday’s deadline to get rosters to 53.