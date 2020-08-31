Cardinals plan to expand Andy Isabella’s role

Getty Images

As a second-round rookie last year, Cardinals receiver Andy Isabella played in 15 games but didn’t do much, catching just nine passes. That’s going to change this year.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he’s been very impressed with Isabella’s work and plans to get him more involved in the offense in 2020.

“He works really hard at it and wants to be great,” Kingsbury said. “It’s tough when you’re playing behind one of the best if not the best receivers of all time. That’s just a tough spot to be in. I thought he handled it with grace and with poise. [Coaches] were hard on him last year and put him through it, trying to prepare him mentally and physically for kind of the rigors of what he’d face and to his credit he responded. Couldn’t be more pleased with how he’s come back.”

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is looking forward to hooking up with Isabella this season.

“I love Andy personally,” Murray said. “When he’s on the field he’s just dangerous with his speed and his ability to playmake.”

The arrival of DeAndre Hopkins means the Cardinals have an even more crowded depth chart at wide receiver this year than they did last year, but Isabella’s role in the offense shouldn’t be overlooked.