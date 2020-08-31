Chargers strike somber tone on Derwin James’ condition

Getty Images

The Chargers might not be in the Earl Thomas market, but they also sound like they know they’re going to be without Derwin James for a long time.

James suffered a meniscus injury over the weekend and is expected to miss “significant time” and coach Anthony Lynn sounded a somber tone after visiting with the star safety.

“I just wanted to be there present with the young man,” Lynn said, via Jeff Milller of the Los Angeles Times This could be tough for him, if he has to sit out another year. We don’t know. He’s a strong-minded young man. He’s going to be fine.”

Lynn offered few other specifics on James, and the team’s statement Monday morning was also exceedingly vague.

“Safety Derwin James suffered a right knee injury during yesterday’s practice,” the team announced. “He will continue to be evaluated, and a timeframe for his return has not yet been determined.”

It was reminiscent of their initial statement last year when he suffered a stress fracture in his foot, which cost him the first 11 games of the season.