Chase Young feels “97 percent” after return from hip injury

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Chase Young said last week that he was frustrated by a hip flexor injury that limited his time on the practice field this month, but things have started to move in a better direction.

Young has been back on the field in recent days, including Monday’s session at FedEx Field, and he said that he’s almost back to full strength.

“I feel good,” Young said in a video conference with reporters. “I feel about 97 percent. It’s just, still taking care of it every day, doing what I need to do so that it just keeps improving day-by-day. That’s definitely my number one priority right now just to get it to 100 percent.”

With Young back at practice and feeling stronger, there doesn’t seem to be much fear that he could miss the opener against the Eagles. He was asked about starting that game and said it’s not a major concern.

“It definitely would mean a lot because I’d be playing on this field, but really because it’s something I worked for my whole life,” Young said. “To be able to go out and start, that would just be a blessing. Right now, I’m just worried about getting this defense corrected and getting my head right. That’s just my number one priority.”

Whether he’s on the field for the first play or not, there will be plenty of snaps for Young to play as long as he’s at 97 percent or better come September 13.