Report: Chiefs finalizing six-year deals with Andy Reid, Brett Veach

Getty Images

The Chiefs are finalizing new six-year contracts with coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The deals tie Reid and Veach to Kansas City through the 2025 season.

It continues a successful 2020 for the defending Super Bowl champions. They signed Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year extension, signed Chris Jones to a four-year contract, extended Travis Kelce‘s contract by four years, kept 18 of 22 starters and added Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the draft.

Reid, 62, is entering his eighth season with the Chiefs after 14 seasons with the Eagles. Kansas City is 77-35 with Reid as its head coach.

Veach, 42, followed Reid from Philadelphia. He became General Manager after the Chiefs fired John Dorsey in 2017.