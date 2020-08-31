Colts release Roosevelt Nix

Getty Images

Fullback Roosevelt Nix, a Pro Bowler with the Steelers in 2017, has been released by the Colts. The team announced the move on Monday.

Nix, who was limited to three games in 2019, played defensive line at Kent State, where he won the MAC defensive player of the year award. He became a fullback in the NFL, landing in Pittsburgh after a stint with the Falcons and the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League.

The move gives Nix a chance to land somewhere else before the season begins. He was due to earn $910,000 in 2020.

The Steelers signed Derek Watt to play fullback this year; thus, a return to Pittsburgh appears unlikely for Nix.