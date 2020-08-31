Colts take Julian Blackmon off NFI list

Getty Images

Colts third-round pick Julian Blackmon is finally able to start practicing with the team.

Blackmon opened camp on the non-football injury list and remained on it for more than a month before getting cleared to get on the field. The Colts announced Blackmon’s activation on Monday.

The safety tore his ACL while playing for Utah in the Pac-12 championship game last season and Colts head coach Frank Reich said, via multiple reporters, that he’s impressed by Blackmon getting back in action at this point. He won’t have much practice time before the start of the regular season, which starts with a trip to Jacksonville in Week One.

The Colts also got wide receiver Marcus Johnson, cornerback Kenny Moore and wide receiver Zach Pascal back at practice on Monday.