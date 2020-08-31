Cooper Kupp has leg soreness, but Rams expect him to play opener

Getty Images

A report surfaced that receiver Cooper Kupp departed Saturday’s scrimmage early with an ankle injury. Rams coach Sean McVay disputed that Monday.

“That report is inaccurate,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. “He does not have an ankle sprain. He has some soreness in his leg (from before the scrimmage).”

McVay expects Kupp to play the season opener against the Cowboys.

“He’s feeling good,” McVay said, via Omar Ruiz of NFL Media. “Don’t anticipate any limits with his Dallas prep.”

The Rams are not ruling out running back Darrell Henderson for Week One despite his balky hamstring. McVay called Henderson day to day, per Stu Jackson of the team website.

But while Henderson is “making progress,” McVay said they don’t want to rush him back given how tricky soft tissue injuries can be. Henderson’s rehab over the next week will determine his status for the opener.