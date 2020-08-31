Cowboys optimistic Xavier Woods won’t miss much time

Getty Images

The Cowboys don’t have an interest in Earl Thomas unless Jerry Jones says they do. For now, the Cowboys are “very confident” about their current roster.

But starting safety Xavier Woods left Sunday night’s practice early.

He has a groin injury, though the Cowboys are optimistic Woods won’t miss much time.

“He just kind of felt it a little bit but never felt a pop and never lost strength in it,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “So, overall, we feel like we’ll get a good report on that.

“One of the things we do have is we have some flexibility with some of our corners that we feel like can play safety. This day and time there’s coverages that’s such a premium. That’s a big deal for us, whether that’s a [Daryl] Worley or a Chido [Awuzie]. Of course, we moved our rookie [Reggie] Robinson back there [to safety]. So, you know, we’ve got some options there that we feel good about, but hopefully, in particular, Xavier is the leader of the group back there. Serves on our senior leadership council, and a guy we hope is going to be just fine.”

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix replaced Woods alongside Darian Thompson.

Awuzie (knee) and slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis (ankle) remain out.

Receiver Ventell Bryant also left Sunday’s practice early with what appeared to be a knee injury, but it also does not appear serious.