Derwin James needs surgery, which will keep him out 6-8 months

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn struck a somber tone when talking about Derwin James‘ right knee injury Monday morning. It foreshadowed Monday evening’s news.

James will miss the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The All-Pro will require surgery on his meniscus and the full repair will keep James out six to eight months, per Rapoport.

The Chargers were hoping James could get by with a meniscus trim, which would have sidelined him four weeks or so. But James has not had much injury luck.

As a sophomore at Florida State in 2016, James played only two games while dealing with a torn meniscus and cartilage damage in his knee.

He began last season on injured reserve with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his foot. He returned in Week 13 and started the final five games of the season.