Dolphins bring in a receiver

With just days before they cut the roster to 80, the Dolphins brought in a new receiver.

The team announced the signing of wide receiver Andy Jones. To make room for him on the roster, they waived linebacker James Crawford.

Jones spent some time on their practice squad last year, but was waived in April. He’s also spent time with the Cowboys, Texans, and Lions. He’s played in 11 career regular season games.

The Dolphins apparently needed some depth at receiver this week, with DeVante Parker missing some practice time in recent days with an undisclosed issue.