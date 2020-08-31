Doug Marrone: Cutting Leonard Fournette best thing for Jaguars

USA TODAY Sports

Running back Leonard Fournette‘s time on the Jaguars roster came to an end on Monday morning when the team cut him a little more than three years after they made him a first-round pick.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone spoke to reporters shortly after the announcement that Fournette was hitting the waiver wire. He said that the team worked to trade Fournette before making the call to dump the running back, but couldn’t get anything from other teams for his services.

He also said that the move was made for on-field reasons rather than any other issues they may have had with the running back during his time in Jacksonville.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got to be able to field a team that gives us the best chance to win,” Marrone said, via John Oehser of the team’s website.

Chris Thompson, Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo are the lead backs in Jacksonville with Fournette off the roster.