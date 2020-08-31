Dre Greenlaw in concussion protocol

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has missed the past two practices.
Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Greenlaw is in concussion protocol.
The 49ers placed linebacker Fred Warner on the COVID-19 list. The absences of Greenlaw and Warner will give the team’s depth linebackers more snaps in the interim.
Offensive tackle Trent Williams received a veteran’s day off Monday.
The 49ers expect tight end George Kittle to return later this week. He has not practiced since last Wednesday because of hamstring tightness.