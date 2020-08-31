Giants sign Logan Ryan

Getty Images

Veteran free agent defensive back Logan Ryan has finally found his landing space.

The Giants and Ryan have agreed on a one-year, $7.5 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Ryan had indicated at the start of free agency that he wanted at least $10 million a year, but that didn’t pan out.

The 29-year-old Ryan was born and raised in New Jersey and played his college football at Rutgers, so playing for the Giants will be a homecoming for him.

Ryan spent the last three years with the Titans and four years before that with the Patriots.

The Giants need some help in their secondary after losing Deandre Baker and Xavier McKinney. Ryan can play both safety and cornerback and should provide an immediate upgrade with the Giants.