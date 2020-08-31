Graham Glasgow, Bradley Chubb sat out Monday’s practice

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vic Fangio updated the conditions of starting right guard Graham Glasgow and starting outside linebacker Bradley Chubb on Monday.

Both players left Saturday’s practice early, and neither practiced Monday.

Glasgow has a sprained right ankle.

“He’s going to be out for the next few days at least,” Fangio said. “Then we’ll see after that. We don’t think it’s a long injury at all.”

Chubb’s surgically repaired left knee didn’t feel right during practice, so trainers took off his brace and wrapped the knee in ice for the rest of Saturday’s practice. Chubb tore the anterior cruciate ligament in Week Four last season.

“We’re going to be conservative with him this week and give him some days to rest his knee,” Fangio said.

Tight end Troy Fumagalli was getting an “abdomen issue” checked out Monday.