If Riley Reiff goes, what happens to the Vikings’ offensive line?

The Minnesota pass rush added a new piece just as its offensive line could end up losing one of its five starting members. So if left tackle Riley Reiff refuses to accept a pay cut and the Vikings release him less than two weeks before the regular-season opener, how will the Vikings replace him?

The Vikings have a couple of options. The most likely alternative at this point would be to move Brian O'Neill will move from the right side to the left side, with Rashod Hill becoming the starting right tackle.

Rookie Ezra Cleveland was believed to be Reiff’s eventual replacement. However, the thinking is he’s not ready to step in and play. (Of course, an injury to O’Neill would change that, quickly.)

The Vikings also will have to replace Reiff’s leadership. Reiff, Kirk Cousins, and Kyle Rudolph served as offensive captains in 2018 and 2019. With Zimmer previously promising a “C” to running back Dalvin Cook, however, maybe we should have realized that Reiff was potentially moving toward the end of his run with the team.