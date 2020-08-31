Jaguars activate Ryan Pope from COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

After more than a month on the COVID-19 reserve list, Jaguars offensive tackle Ryan Pope has finally been cleared.

Pope was placed on the list at the start of training camp and spent more than a month on it, but he was activated today. There has been no word about his condition, but he wouldn’t be activated unless he has tested negative and is healthy enough to practice.

There are now three players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list: Saints running back Dwayne Washington, Panthers defensive back Derrek Thomas and Falcons defensive end Steven Means.

League officials have indicated they’re pleased with the relatively small number of players going on the COVID-19 list. There are about 2,500 players currently under contract to NFL teams, so only having three of them currently unable to practice is a positive. The league has to hope it remains that way when the season starts in 10 days.