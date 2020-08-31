Jets claim Zane Lewis off waivers from Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals guaranteed Zane Lewis $20,000 when they signed him as a priority free agent after the draft. He did not make it out of camp with Arizona.

Lewis, though, will get another shot with the Jets.

The Jets claimed the cornerback off waivers Monday, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

It reunites Lewis with his position coach the past two years at Air Force, Chip Vaughn. Vaughn is a defensive assistant and the assistant defensive backs coach with the Jets.

Lewis played 37 games in four seasons at Air Force. He made 94 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions.

As a senior in 2019, Lewis appeared in all 13 games and had 45 tackles and one interception while ranking fourth in the Mountain West with a team-leading 15 passes defensed.