Jets release Brett Maher to make room for Donte Moncrief

Getty Images

The addition of a new wide receiver appears to have brought an end to the Jets’ kicking competition.

The team announced the previously reported signing of Donte Moncrief on Monday morning and they also announced the release of kicker Brett Maher.

Maher signed a future contract with the Jets after the end of the 2019 regular season and joined Sam Ficken as the team’s options at kicker. Ficken spent most of last season in that role and is now set to open this season in the same role.

Maher was dropped by the Cowboys last December after making 20-of-30 field goals in the first 13 games of the season. He was 29-of-36 on field goals and 32-of-33 on extra points for Dallas during the 2019 season.