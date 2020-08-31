Lamar Miller activated from PUP list

USA TODAY Sports

Running back Lamar Miller practiced for the first time with his new team Monday.

Miller spent all of training camp, which ended Sunday, on the Patriots’ active/physically unable to perform list. He passed his physical, and the Patriots activated him from the PUP list.

Miller, 29, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in the 2019 preseason while still with the Texans.

Miller entered the league as a fourth-round draft choice of the Dolphins in 2012. He has 5,864 rushing yards, putting him in the top 100 for all-time career yards.

In 2018, he gained 1,136 yards from scrimmage on 235 touches and scored six touchdowns. Miller made his first Pro Bowl that season.