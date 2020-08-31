Leonard Fournette hits the waiver wire

Getty Images

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said on Monday morning that no one made the team an offer to trade for running back Leonard Fournette before they decided to cut him and that didn’t change after word of their plan was revealed.

The team had until 4 p.m. to pivot from waiving Fournette to trading him to another team. That deadline has now passed and that means Fournette is on the waiver wire.

Any of the other 31 teams in the league can claim Fournette. The waiver order is the same as this year’s draft order, so the Bengals, Washington and Lions are the first teams up.

If a team does claim Fournette, they’ll also pick up his current contract. Fournette was set to make over $4.1 million with the Jaguars in the fourth year of his rookie deal. The Jaguars did not exercise Fournette’s fifth-year option.